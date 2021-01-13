Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORGO. ValuEngine cut Organogenesis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Organogenesis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $7.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $793.30 million, a P/E ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 101.41% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Organogenesis will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wayne D. Mackie purchased 42,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $138,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 161,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,192.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avista Capital Managing Member purchased 36,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,551.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 138,492 shares of company stock worth $590,220. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Organogenesis by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Organogenesis by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Organogenesis by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 26,963 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Organogenesis by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

