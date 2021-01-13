Origo Partners PLC (OPP.L) (LON:OPP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.16

Origo Partners PLC (OPP.L) (LON:OPP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.10. Origo Partners PLC (OPP.L) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 6,159,982 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £369,509.42 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.16.

About Origo Partners PLC (OPP.L) (LON:OPP)

Origo Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early venture, mid venture, late venture, growth-stage and green-field investments, and resource acquisitions. It invests in pre-IPO and IPO opportunities; expansion stage; and special situations and co-investments; and PIPE's and spin-offs of public companies.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Origo Partners PLC (OPP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origo Partners PLC (OPP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.