ORIX Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share (NYSE:IX)

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ORIX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.08.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ORIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $88.96 on Tuesday. ORIX has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $89.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in ORIX by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ORIX by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in ORIX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ORIX by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,330,000 after buying an additional 17,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in ORIX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,633,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

