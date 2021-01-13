Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ORKLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Orkla ASA in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Tuesday. Danske raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Orkla ASA in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of ORKLY opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.37. Orkla ASA has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and consumer and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

