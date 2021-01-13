Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $640,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,956 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,183,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,405,203. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,989 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.