Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $981,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 1.4% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. 140166 cut shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.85.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,678,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,238. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

