Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. First American Bank grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $263,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD traded up $7.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,926. The company has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.13.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.