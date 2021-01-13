Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,194 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,599 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises about 1.9% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $9,248,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 783.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 88,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 78,123 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $7,739,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 18.6% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 56,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.04.

TJX traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $68.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,724,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

