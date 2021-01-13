Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DNNGY. HSBC downgraded Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ørsted A/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ørsted A/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ørsted A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

DNNGY opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.35. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $76.47.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

