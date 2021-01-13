Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)’s stock price rose 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 553,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 380,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.33.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSG. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 89,925 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 50.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 60,530 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 56,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 476,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile (NYSE:OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

