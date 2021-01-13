Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Short Interest Up 419.2% in December

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 664,600 shares, an increase of 419.2% from the December 15th total of 128,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 310,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of OXSQ stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,566. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $181.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 182.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OXSQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

