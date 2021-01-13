Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on OYST. BidaskClub upgraded Oyster Point Pharma from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

OYST stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $487.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72. Oyster Point Pharma has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $41.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OYST. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 19.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $669,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 91.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

