Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.97 and last traded at $24.01. 1,474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 9,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average is $20.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY) by 207.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.83% of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

