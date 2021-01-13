Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Acquires 3,379 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 122.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.42. 5,046,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,877,996. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $161.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $178.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.06.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.