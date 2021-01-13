Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,837 shares during the period. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKG. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,508,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 241,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after buying an additional 114,168 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 109,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 64,448 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 154,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after buying an additional 45,628 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 76,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares during the period.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKG traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.60. 4,361,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,056,556. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.74.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.