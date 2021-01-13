Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $6.61 Million Stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF makes up about 2.9% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 388.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 81.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $101,000.

PKW stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.51. 42,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,378. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.17. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $78.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

