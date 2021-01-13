Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Altria Group by 208.6% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 30,742 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

MO traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.09. 6,173,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,239,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.14, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

