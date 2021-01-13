Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 431,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 57,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 660,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after buying an additional 21,260 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 180,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 70,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 21,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.64. The stock had a trading volume of 223,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,896. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16.

