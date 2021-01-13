Pacifica Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.8% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $59,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.41.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $208.86 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

