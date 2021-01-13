Pacifica Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,204,000 after buying an additional 2,301,509 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 491.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,291 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,881,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,827,000 after purchasing an additional 491,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.89. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $98.03.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

