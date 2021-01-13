Pacifica Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 1.2% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Citigroup by 552.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after buying an additional 171,796 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 78.2% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 41.4% in the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 284,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,300 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C stock opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $138.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

