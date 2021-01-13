Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $58,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 629.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 18,403 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

