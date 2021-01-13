Pacifica Partners Inc. Purchases 48 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $380.20 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $382.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.