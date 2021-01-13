Pacifica Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 28,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $341.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $356.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.55. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

