Pacifica Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.8% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $208.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $406.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.64.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.41.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

