Pacifica Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,387 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,576,892,000 after buying an additional 129,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $391,723,000 after purchasing an additional 69,663 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 9.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $240,982,000 after purchasing an additional 84,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 949,561 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $133,147,000 after purchasing an additional 22,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $249.04 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.03 and a 200 day moving average of $236.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 7,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $2,073,736.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,591,444.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,643 shares of company stock valued at $11,567,579. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

