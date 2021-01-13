Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 505 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.9% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.92. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $138.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.61.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

