Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 164.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 220.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,643 shares of company stock worth $92,195,056. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.36.

Tesla stock opened at $849.44 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $884.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2,212.08, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $665.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.