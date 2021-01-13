Pacifica Partners Inc. Trims Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,387 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in FedEx by 8,151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,135,000 after buying an additional 825,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after buying an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 128.3% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $181,674,000 after buying an additional 405,985 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,645,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $69,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,643 shares of company stock worth $11,567,579 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $249.04 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

