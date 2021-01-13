Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $111.00 to $126.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Packaging Co. of America traded as high as $146.69 and last traded at $146.69, with a volume of 4160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.78.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PKG. KeyCorp raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.40.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total value of $244,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,803,113.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 35.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,623 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.18.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

About Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

