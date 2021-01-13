Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Sells $40,140.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $40,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $100.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.62 and a 200 day moving average of $90.78. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.55 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,234,000 after buying an additional 716,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,594,000 after purchasing an additional 315,266 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 3rd quarter worth $14,202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth $11,614,000. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 3rd quarter worth $9,431,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

