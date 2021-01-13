Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PALT remained flat at $$2.00 on Wednesday. 5,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Paltalk has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter. Paltalk had a negative net margin of 80.54% and a negative return on equity of 91.31%.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure business communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

