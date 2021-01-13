Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Update

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 115.4% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DQJCY traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.12. 10,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,682. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73. Pan Pacific International has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Get Pan Pacific International alerts:

About Pan Pacific International

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through three segments: Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business. The Discount Store Business segment operates convenience and discount stores under the Don Quijote name; and general discount stores under the MEGA Don Quijote and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.