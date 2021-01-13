Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Downgraded by Mizuho to “Underperform”

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $7.00. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

PGRE opened at $8.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75.

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $193,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 131,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,985.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 55,758 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 493,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 172,380 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

