Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) PT Raised to C$6.25 at ATB Capital

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s current price.

POU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark upgraded shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.92.

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$5.89 on Monday. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.81 and a twelve month high of C$7.65. The firm has a market cap of C$787.99 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.26) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$138.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$148.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 10,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total value of C$39,982.61.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

