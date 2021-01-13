Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

PKOH traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.33. 22,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.34 and a beta of 1.54. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.49. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $117,463.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,284.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 225,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 577.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

