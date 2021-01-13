PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Short Interest Up 3,000.0% in December

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised PARK24 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded PARK24 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKCOY opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. PARK24 has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00.

About PARK24

PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through Parking Business in Japan, Parking Business Overseas, and Mobility Business segments. Its services include hourly parking facilities; reserved parking and monthly parking services; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, and motorcycles and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, and pay and display parking services.

