Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stake Reduced by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.68. 26,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $290.21.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. Also, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total value of $529,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.21.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

