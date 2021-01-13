Parkside Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,461 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.58.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $5.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $503.79. 32,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,783. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.63. The firm has a market cap of $199.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.