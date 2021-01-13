Parkside Investments LLC Has $10 Million Position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 87.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,650 shares during the quarter. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 477,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,555 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,053,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 185,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter.

IGIB stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.40. The company had a trading volume of 44,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,017. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.21. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.11 and a 12-month high of $61.83.

