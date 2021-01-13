Parkside Investments LLC Has $298,000 Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Parkside Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 12.5% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 30.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UJAN stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.87. 3,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,344. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $30.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.84.

