Parkside Investments LLC Has $5.61 Million Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bunge in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Bunge stock traded up $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $71.91. 40,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $2.27. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

BG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bunge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

