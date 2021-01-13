Parkside Investments LLC Has $6.79 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

GDX stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.88. 1,031,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,763,824. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.72.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

