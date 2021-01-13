Parkside Investments LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,137 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 9.4% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $42,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,682,000 after purchasing an additional 600,413 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after buying an additional 966,040 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,109,000 after purchasing an additional 741,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,347,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,853,000 after purchasing an additional 369,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.65. 1,987,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,307,568. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $211.39.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Russell 2000 ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

