Parkside Investments LLC Purchases 193,200 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 552.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,200 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Bausch Health Companies worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,930,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at about $46,700,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 173.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,829,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,507,000 after buying an additional 2,426,392 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 58.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,867 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 19.1% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,650,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,576,000 after acquiring an additional 585,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,936,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $268,204.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,624. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BHC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

NYSE:BHC traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.71. 658,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $18.19. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $30.39.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.