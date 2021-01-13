Parkside Investments LLC Purchases 215 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 64.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after acquiring an additional 522,569 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 668.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 304.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 31,717 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $226.71. 36,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,581. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $240.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

