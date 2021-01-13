Parkside Investments LLC Sells 3,250 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of BOX worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in BOX by 5.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BOX by 37.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BOX during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in BOX by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,558,000 after buying an additional 225,284 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.36. 81,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,601. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.69 and a beta of 1.34.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

