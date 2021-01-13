Parkside Investments LLC Sells 9,200 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFI. Colony Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 815.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 85,679 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 85,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period.

TFI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.31. The company had a trading volume of 27,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,572. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.13. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $52.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

