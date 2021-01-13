Parkside Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.3% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 277,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,676,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.48. 2,841,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,117,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.35. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,106 shares of company stock worth $21,439,403. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.55.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

