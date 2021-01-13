Party City Holdco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 24,529 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 310% compared to the typical volume of 5,982 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 141,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $272,369.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 225,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,347.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,027,036 shares of company stock valued at $10,827,703. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.47.

Shares of NYSE PRTY opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $892.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.16. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $533.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.31 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

